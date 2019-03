Brent Leivestad and his team from PFI Speed purchased a NASCAR Pro Truck from Chuck Taylor last year for a new project build. The truck sits on a perimeter-style tubular chassis with adjustable coilovers and a Winters quick-change rear end. The goal is to get the truck running with a Honda K24 inline-four connected to a Jerico four-speed transmission via a QuickTime bellhousing and adapter plate.

Source: PFI Speed via Piotr