1966 Chevelle with a 7.0 L SB4 V8

This 1966 Chevelle was built for William Fox by Roadster Shop in Mundelein, Illinois. The coupe rides on one of their Fast Track chassis with Penske Racing adjustable coilovers and Baer 14-inch disc brakes behind Forgeline OE2 wheels. Under the hood sits a Mercury Racing 7.0 L (428 ci) SB4 V8 that makes 750 horsepower (559 kW) at 8,000 rpm and 570 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm on 91 octane fuel. The engine features a LS7 block, two throttle bodies, 32 valves, DOHC heads, and 11.7:1 compression. The engine is mated to a Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual which sends power to a Strange 9-inch rear end.

Source: Roadster Shop (build album), Forgeline, and SuperChevy