1960 Ford Country Squire Wagon with a Coyote V8

This 1960 Ford Country Squire wagon was built for George Conrad by Rowe’s Rod and Custom in Akron, Ohio. The car debuted at Detroit Autorama 2019 where it took home a 1st in Class and Best Pro-Touring Street Machine awards. The wagon rides on an Art Morrison custom chassis with fully independent suspension and Wilwood disc brakes. Under the hood sits a Coyote V8 with a Borla 8-stack throttle body kit and Holley EFI system mated to a 4R70W four-speed transmission. The wagon also features Vintage Air system, custom interior by Sean O’Neill, and airbrushed wood paneling. It’s also taken home 1st in Class and Outstanding Full/Radical/Handbuilt Custom awards from Cleveland Piston Power Show 2019.

Source: Rowe’s Rod and Custom, Art Morrison FB page, and ScottieDTV

