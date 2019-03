Rob Dahm released several updates on his Corvette Z06 project since our previous article. The goal is to replace the factory 5.7 L LS6 V8 with a turbocharged 13B two-rotor from a 1993 Mazda RX-7. In the videos below, Rob shows off new parts including a custom adapter plate, removes the torque tube, and straightens the chassis.

Source: Rob Dahm