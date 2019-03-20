Ford Escort Mk4 with a Turbo M54 Inline-Six

Ford Escort Mk4 with a turbo M54 inline-six

This Ford Escort Mk4 rolled out the factory with an inline-four and front-wheel drive however one creative owner in the UK is completely changing that. He’s converting the hatchback to rear-wheel drive using a combination of Mazda RX-8 subframes and a BMW powertrain. Power will come from a 3.0 L M54B30 inline-six from a BMW E46 330Ci boosted by a Holset turbocharger and Megasquirt ECU. It will be paired with a BMW transmission and differential. Follow the project’s progress on @thefrankenscort or thefrankenscort FB page.

Source: thefrankenscort FB page

