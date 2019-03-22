For Sale: 2000 Honda Insight with a K20 Inline-Four

This 2000 Honda Insight is for sale in Maple Heights, Ohio for $14,000 OBO. The car was built and being sold by Tigerroad Performance with 220,000 miles on the chassis and 160,000 miles on the engine. Under the hood sits a 2.0 L K20A3 inline-four estimated by owner to make 182 horsepower to the wheels. The engine features TSX camshafts, rockers, injectors, and Hondata Type S ECU. Power travels to the front wheels through a RSX six-speed transmission with a Type S flywheel, new OEM clutch, and ACT pressure plate. You can contact the owner through the links above or at @TigerroadPerformance.
Full Specs:
Engine and Powertrain:
K20A3 Engine
TSX Cams and Rockers
Vtec Killer Tune with Vtec Fully Engaged at 4500rpm
Redline at 7800rpm
TSX Injectors
TSX NGK Iridium Spark Plugs, Side Gapped and Indexed to Intake Ports
K20 Exhaust Header
EP3 Intake Manifold
K&N Short Ram
Tigerroad Modded Timing Chain Tensioner
Hondata Type S ECU Email tuned by Innovative Motorworks (estimating over 182whp on virtual dyno)
2.5″ Custom exhaust with cat, Magnaflow Resonator, Magnaflow Dual Pass Muffler, and Single O2
Type S Flywheel, New OEM Clutch, and ACT Pressure Plate
6 Speed RSX Base Transmission with Electronic Lockout
OEM CV Axels
Walbro 255 Fuel Pump
Painted Red Valve Cover
Dual Row Full Aluminum Moddified Civic Radiator with High Pressure Cap and OEM Fan
Innovative Street (black Poly) Kswap Motor Mounts
Hybrid Racing Shift Cables
Horsepower: 220
Chassis:
2000 Silverstone Honda Insight 5speed
220k miles with Dealer Service Records dating back to 400miles
Clean Title, x2 Keys, x2 Remotes, and Kseries Engine Key-Chain 🙂
Clean Windshield without wiper haze, minimum chips (had none, but kswap hits triple digits now…)
No window tint, I installed a visor strip but it can be removed if u do decide on tint
Upgraded Door Speakers with Custom Tweeters, rear 2Way speakers, 10″ Rockville Sub with Custom Holder and Anti-Vibration Grommets in rear battery box, and Kenwood Excelon BT Head Unit.
Tigerroad Paintless Dent Repair recently done
Tigerroad Heated Seats with Cooling Fans
Custom weighted Shift Knob with 6speed Shift Pattern Decal
Scanguage 2 hard mounted lower left of steering wheel for Water Temp, MPG, and true RPM
OEM Shift Light set at 7200rpm (stock Shift UP light)
OEM lights on visual minder (stock Shift DOWN light)
Tigerroad Adjustable Clutch Master
Aftermarket Dash Cam Rear Mirror with 4Gig card and Upgraded Wider View Rear Camera
Tigerroad V3 Prototype Led Headlights with Daytime Runners
Ferrari style side markers
Rear F1 Flashing Brake Light
Upgraded Black Honda Hood badge and Honda Wings Motorcycle Fender Badges
Black Shark Fin Antenna with Wiring
Honda Asimo Visor hang
All OEM stickers in Great Condition
Modifry Yellow Jacket Speedo Calibrator
Tigerroad slim Hood Latch and Ugraded Hood release
AC Blows Cold!
Wheels and Suspension:
OEM front dampers (dealer servicing in records) with cut Chevy Tracker Rear Springs
Adjustible Front Caster via Spacers
Adjustible Front Camber bolts
Rear Adjustible GAZ struts set to 8 of 20 with Cut Chevy Aveo rear springs
Plastidipped Rota Slipstream 5spoke 16″ wheels with Yokohama 205/45r16 directional sport tires
Red Power Stop front Brakes with Drilled and Slotted Rotors
Full ABS Delete
Roof Drain Seals Weather Proofed
more pictures and Detail of Build @TigerroadPerformance on Instagram
Source: throtl