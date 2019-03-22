For Sale: 2000 Honda Insight with a K20 Inline-Four

This 2000 Honda Insight is for sale in Maple Heights, Ohio for $14,000 OBO. The car was built and being sold by Tigerroad Performance with 220,000 miles on the chassis and 160,000 miles on the engine. Under the hood sits a 2.0 L K20A3 inline-four estimated by owner to make 182 horsepower to the wheels. The engine features TSX camshafts, rockers, injectors, and Hondata Type S ECU. Power travels to the front wheels through a RSX six-speed transmission with a Type S flywheel, new OEM clutch, and ACT pressure plate. You can contact the owner through the links above or at @TigerroadPerformance.

Full Specs:

Engine and Powertrain:

K20A3 Engine

TSX Cams and Rockers

Vtec Killer Tune with Vtec Fully Engaged at 4500rpm

Redline at 7800rpm

TSX Injectors

TSX NGK Iridium Spark Plugs, Side Gapped and Indexed to Intake Ports

K20 Exhaust Header

EP3 Intake Manifold

K&N Short Ram

Tigerroad Modded Timing Chain Tensioner

Hondata Type S ECU Email tuned by Innovative Motorworks (estimating over 182whp on virtual dyno)

2.5″ Custom exhaust with cat, Magnaflow Resonator, Magnaflow Dual Pass Muffler, and Single O2

Type S Flywheel, New OEM Clutch, and ACT Pressure Plate

6 Speed RSX Base Transmission with Electronic Lockout

OEM CV Axels

Walbro 255 Fuel Pump

Painted Red Valve Cover

Dual Row Full Aluminum Moddified Civic Radiator with High Pressure Cap and OEM Fan

Innovative Street (black Poly) Kswap Motor Mounts

Hybrid Racing Shift Cables

Horsepower: 220

Chassis:

2000 Silverstone Honda Insight 5speed

220k miles with Dealer Service Records dating back to 400miles

Clean Title, x2 Keys, x2 Remotes, and Kseries Engine Key-Chain 🙂

Clean Windshield without wiper haze, minimum chips (had none, but kswap hits triple digits now…)

No window tint, I installed a visor strip but it can be removed if u do decide on tint

Upgraded Door Speakers with Custom Tweeters, rear 2Way speakers, 10″ Rockville Sub with Custom Holder and Anti-Vibration Grommets in rear battery box, and Kenwood Excelon BT Head Unit.

Tigerroad Paintless Dent Repair recently done

Tigerroad Heated Seats with Cooling Fans

Custom weighted Shift Knob with 6speed Shift Pattern Decal

Scanguage 2 hard mounted lower left of steering wheel for Water Temp, MPG, and true RPM

OEM Shift Light set at 7200rpm (stock Shift UP light)

OEM lights on visual minder (stock Shift DOWN light)

Tigerroad Adjustable Clutch Master

Aftermarket Dash Cam Rear Mirror with 4Gig card and Upgraded Wider View Rear Camera

Tigerroad V3 Prototype Led Headlights with Daytime Runners

Ferrari style side markers

Rear F1 Flashing Brake Light

Upgraded Black Honda Hood badge and Honda Wings Motorcycle Fender Badges

Black Shark Fin Antenna with Wiring

Honda Asimo Visor hang

All OEM stickers in Great Condition

Modifry Yellow Jacket Speedo Calibrator

Tigerroad slim Hood Latch and Ugraded Hood release

AC Blows Cold!

Wheels and Suspension:

OEM front dampers (dealer servicing in records) with cut Chevy Tracker Rear Springs

Adjustible Front Caster via Spacers

Adjustible Front Camber bolts

Rear Adjustible GAZ struts set to 8 of 20 with Cut Chevy Aveo rear springs

Plastidipped Rota Slipstream 5spoke 16″ wheels with Yokohama 205/45r16 directional sport tires

Red Power Stop front Brakes with Drilled and Slotted Rotors

Full ABS Delete

Roof Drain Seals Weather Proofed

more pictures and Detail of Build @TigerroadPerformance on Instagram