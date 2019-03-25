TVR Tuscan with a Ford 401 ci V8

Carl Hansen competed in GT Racing New Zealand (GTRNZ) for several seasons in his special TVR Tuscan. The car raced in their GT1 class and was powered by a 5.8 L (5766 cc) Rover V8 featuring Wildcat Engineering stage 2 heads and forged internals connected to a Hollinger five-speed transmission. Carl swapped the engine and transmission for a built 401 ci (6.57 L) Ford V8 and a Hollinger six-speed transmission in 2011-2012. The engine is reported to make 800+ horsepower on a MoTeC ECU and 108 mm throttle body. In 2015 the car was fitted with an aero kit from Kinetic Simulation.

Source: Hansen Products and Kinetic Simulation via Innovative, Banned, and Unique Racing Cars FB group