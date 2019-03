This 1973 Ford Courier is for sale in Salinas, California for $7,500. The project was built by installing a truck body over a 2002 Subaru wagon (no mention of model) chassis. The truck now includes a 2.5 L flat-four, manual transmission, AWD drivetrain, and fully independent suspension. The owner states the car drives but will need a “good cooling system” with the radiator in the bed.

Source: Craigslist via Daily Turismo