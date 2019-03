Fuel Injection Sucks is back with a new update on their 1967 Checker Marathon project. Their goal is swap a 4.2 L LL8 (Vortec 4200) inline-six, TH400 automatic transmission, and 10-bolt rear end into the sedan. In this video the team works on the cooling system using a junkyard Chevy radiator, Ford transmission cooler, aftermarket heat exchanger, and intercooler. They also show off their new custom exhaust manifold.

Source: Fuel Injection Sucks