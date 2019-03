This 1974 Mercedes 450SL (R107) is getting a new heart thanks to its owner Metalman 329. The plan is to replace the factory 4.5 L V8 with a 6.0 L LSx V8 (Vortec 6000) from a 2004 Chevy 2500HD truck. The engine will be paired with a GM 4L60E or 4L80E automatic transmission and the factory Mercedes rear end. The owner reviews the Mercedes 450SL and shows the donor truck in the videos below.

Source: Metalman 329 via Piotr