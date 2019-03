Dejan Dimitrijevic competes in European Hillclimb using his SEAT León Mk2. The project was born when his previous race car, a Golf R32 Mk4 suffered a crash at Malačka hillclimb in 2013. Dejan saved the powertrain and installed it into the León. It now features a turbocharged 3.2 L VR6 that makes 740 horsepower connected to a KAPS six-speed sequential transmission and 4WD drivetrain.

Source: HillClimbFans and HillClimb Monsters