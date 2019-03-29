RWD Mazda Atenza with a 3UZ V8

This 2016 Mazda Atenza (Mazda6) was built by a company called “OMAS” in China. The sedan originally came with a 2.0 L SKYACTIV-G inline-four before the owner swapped it for a 2.5 L SKYACTIV-G inline-four and eventually added a supercharger. Then they sent the car to OMAS to be converted to RWD. There the company replaced the powertrain with a 4.3 L 3UZ V8 and automatic transmission from a Lexus LS430. As one might expect, the car needed a lot of work to fit the larger engine, transmission, and RWD drivetrain. The firewall and transmission tunnel needed to be cut and the rear end and subframe was sourced from a 2008 Toyota Crown. The car also required a new cooling system, exhaust, and fuel tank. The project took five months to complete at a cost of 100,000+ CNY or about $14,898 USD.

Source: new.QQ.com (Chinese) and Sihan Zhou via ESD reader