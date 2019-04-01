Toyota Chaser with a Twin-Turbo V12

Toyota originally built this Chaser JZX100 with an inline-six however the owner from New Zealand had other plans. They decided to install a twin-turbo 1GZ-FE V12 under the hood that makes 640 kw (858 hp) and 813 lb-ft of torque (at crank) on 13 psi﻿ of boost from two Garrett GTX3076 turbochargers. The engine features 8.7:1 compression, JE pistons, Pauter rods, LS3 throttle bodies, 264/9.6 mm lift camshafts, and custom intake. It’s fed E95 fuel through 1000 cc injectors from two Walbro 470 LPH pumps and controlled via a Motec M150 ECU. It sends power to the rear wheels through a Tremec TR-6060 six-speed transmission and Tilton twin-plate clutch to a Cusco 1.5 way limited-slip differential. View more photos and details of this amazing project in the build thread.

Source: Guy Ellwood and Performance Forums (build thread) via Piotr and Garage Whifbitz FB page