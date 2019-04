Buntaweeservice is a company in Samut Prakan Province, Thailand that specializes in swapping Toyota 1KD/2KD diesel inline-four and 1JZ/2JZ inline-six engines. Take for example this BMW E90 they installed a 3.0 L 1KD-FTV turbo diesel inline-four and automatic transmission. If they left the engine stock, it produces 170-188 hp (127-140 kW) and 260-310 lb-ft (352-420 Nm) of torque thanks to a variable nozzle turbocharger and common rail direct injection.

Source: Buntaweeservice FB album