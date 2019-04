Tom’s Turbo Garage is back with a new engine swap project! You might remember his amazing Project Thunderbolt build series several years ago where he installed a LS3 V8 into a Mazda Miata. This time around Tom will be installing a turbocharged 5.3 LSx V8 (Gen 3/iron block), 4L80E four-speed automatic, and Ford 8.8-inch rear end into a 2002 Toyota Tacoma. In part one, Tom covers the basics of the project and begins the engine teardown.

Source: Tom’s Turbo Garage