For Sale: Drift BMW E82 with a 6.2 L AMG V8

This BMW E82 1 Series is for sale in Gdańsk, Poland for 29,900 EUR or about $33,523 USD. Under the hood sits an AMG 6.2 L M156 V8 that makes 550 horsepower tuned by Turbo Lamik on a MegaSquirt ECU. The drivetrain consists of a Mercedes 3.0 L diesel transmission with a twin-disc clutch and a Winters quick-change rear end. It rides on a ISC drift spec suspension with Wisefab angle kit, electric power steering, and E92 M3 disc brakes. The car also features IRECO roll cage, Bimarco seats, ATL fuel cell, SPARCO fire extinguisher system, internal and external power switch.

Source: eBay.de via Piotr