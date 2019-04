Mark Murphy from Classic Ford Thailand is back with an update on his Ford Escort project. You may remember his previous build, a Ford Escort wagon with a 2JZ-GTE inline-six. The plan for this project is install a modified Nissan S13 independent suspension, Toyota AE86 power steering rack, and a Honda K-series inline-four into a Mk1 Escort. Listen as Mark explains what’s been accomplished since the previous update.

Source: M11rf and Classic Ford Thailand FB page (project build album)