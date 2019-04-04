1965 Chevelle with a supercharged LS7 V8

This 1965 Chevelle called “Reflection” was built for Sonny Freeman by Mike Goldman Customs in Meridian, Mississippi. The car was a standout at the 2019 Detroit Autorama where it took home a Great 8 Award. The coupe rides on an Art Morrison Sport GT A-body chassis with modified C6 steering knuckles, triangulated 4-bar rear suspension, and Wilwood six-piston brakes. Under the hood sits a Mast Motorsports supercharged LS7 V8 that makes 900 horsepower and 800 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 2.9 L Whipple supercharger. Mast Motorsports states on their site the engine comes with a Callies Dragonslayer crank, Mahle Motorsports 2618, Callies H-beam rods, Mast Motorsports 3-bolt core camshaft, and Black Label LS3 280 heads. The engine sends power through a Bowler T56 six-speed manual transmission to a 9-inch rear end. The body features a lot of modifications including a 1967 Chevelle roof, extended rocker panels, vent windows delete, lowered front wheel opening, and raised rear wheel opening. Dan baker of Alumicraft Street Rod Grilles made the custom billet vents, door handles, front bumper, valance panel, and grill.

Source: Mike Goldman Customs FB page and ScottieDTV