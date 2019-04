Metalman 329 returns with an update on his 1974 Mercedes 450SL (R107) build series. The project’s goal is to install a 6.0 L LSx V8 (Vortec 6000) from a Chevy 2500HD truck. One change to original plan since the previous video is going with a Mercedes transmission instead of using a GM 4L60E or 4L80E transmission. Listen as he explains how he will accomplish that.

Source: Metalman 329