For Sale: 1969 MGB with a Chevy V6

This 1969 MG MGB is for sale in the Northeastern United States. The car was built by BMC British Automobile in Isanti, Minnesota in 2011 and maintained by Ragtops and Roadsters in Perkasie, Pennsylvania. Under the hood sits a Chevy 3.4 L V6 from a 1995 Camaro that makes 165 horsepower and 210 lb-ft of torque connected to a BorgWarner World Class T5 five-speed manual transmission with a lightweight flywheel. The car’s cooling system and front valance panel was replaced with late-model MGB parts. Other upgrades include new hubs, poly bushings, brakes, and rebuilt suspension. The interior features a new dashboard, Moto-Lita steering wheel and matching shift knob, reupholstered leather Fiero seats, new carpeting, and rear bench seat removed. The body features new trim, bumpers, grill, LED brake and turn lights, and Dayton 15×6 chrome wheels. The listing says the project has over $60,000 into it.

Source: BMC British Automobile FB page