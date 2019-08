VS Motor is a engine builder and tuner in Trøgstad, Norway. The company recently tuned Odd Gunnar Kjøniksen’s twin-turbo BMW S85B50 V10 on their dyno. The engine features two Precision 6062 Gen2 turbochargers and MoTeC M150 ECU. Running on Sunoco E85R fuel, it made 917 hp and 988 Nm (728 lb-ft) on 0.75 bar (10.8 psi) of boost and 1276 hp and 1375 Nm (1014 lb-ft) on 1.5 bar (21.7 psi) of boost.

Source: VS Motor FB page