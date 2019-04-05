1954 Chevy Pickup with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8

1954 Chevy Pickup with a twin-turbo 5.3 L LSx V8

This 1954 Chevy Pickup was built by Joe Lutz and his team at Hot Rod Dynamics in Lenoir, North Carolina. The truck rides on a mid-70’s Camaro subframe and four-link rear suspension. The engine is a twin-turbo 5.3 L LSx V8 that makes 726 horsepower and 698 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 17 psi of boost and 93 octane. The engine features CNC ported heads, Tick Performance Turbo camshaft, PAC valve springs, Comp Cam trunion rockers, 80 lb injectors, and Holley Hi-Ram intake. Behind the engine sits a Circle D billet converter connected to a built 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission, Driveshaft Shop custom driveshaft, and Fab 9-inch rear end with Truetrac LSD and 3.55 gears.

Source: Hot Rod Dynamics FB page and Rod Authority

