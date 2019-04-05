Building a Custom Beetle with a Hayabusa Engine

Kyle Scaife is working on a new project after finishing his custom 1967 Mustang. The new project starts with a 1963 Beetle body he will section about six inches and chop the roof about four inches. The modified boy will sit on a custom tube chassis with a single center seat, custom IFS with Wilwood Miata NA brakes, and custom four-link rear suspension with Wilwood Midget race car brakes. The engine will be a 1,299 cc inline-four from a 2005 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle that makes 175 horsepower. That level of power should be enough for a vehicle weighing 1,000 lb. Listen as Kyle explains the project below.

Source: Mustang Kyle and @MustangKyle