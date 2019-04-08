For Sale: 1981 Opel Manta with a Chevy V8

This 1981 Opel Manta is for sale in Orpington, England for £12,500 or about $16,281. The project was originally built in the 80’s and called “Mega Manta”. The current owner repainted the car in 2016-2017. Under the hood sits a Chevy 327 ci V8 connected to a Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission and GM 10-bolt rear end. Other modifications include a custom tube chassis, 4-link rear suspension with coilovers, 8-point roll cage, and Mantsel Evolution bodykit. Sale comes with full build history and photos, spare wheels, and window glass. The owner states the car was off the road for six years and therefor needs an engine tune, battery, and front brake work. You can view more photos of the build in the project’s FB page.

Source: Pre 1996 Retro Cars and Parts UK FB page and Opel Manta Evolution