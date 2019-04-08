1963 Corvette with a supercharged LT4 V8

This 1963 Corvette was built for a customer by Roadster Shop in Mundelein, Illinois. The sports car rides on their FAST TRACK C2 Corvette chassis which features a fully independent suspension, Corvette ZO6 spindle, 58.75-inch track width, Penske adjustable coilovers, and Baer six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors. The engine is a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 crate motor that makes 552 horsepower and 589 lb-ft of torque to the wheels thanks to it’s 1.7 L Eaton TVS supercharger and custom exhaust headers. Power reaches the Forgeline RS6 19×12-inch wheels through a Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission and Strange 9-inch rear end with 31 spline axles. The project was finished with a custom interior by Avant-Garde Design in Palm City, Florida.

Source: Roadster Shop (build album) and Avant-Garde Design