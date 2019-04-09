1974 Toyota Crown with a 1UZ V8

Mad Mods Garage is a company in Szczecin, Poland that builds and modifies vehicles for drag racing and drifting. Recently they were given the opportunity to breath new life in a 1974 Toyota Crown. The sedan is a now powered by a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE and automatic transmission from a Lexus LS400. The engine and transmission use the factory Toyota/Lexus wiring harness and ECU. They sit on a heavily modified subframe and custom crossmember with a Opel Corsa steering rack. The driveshaft was also sourced from the LS400 although modified with a Toyota Crown u-joint on the end to connect to the stock Crown rear end. You can view more photos of the build here or listen to the finished product below.

Source: Mad Mods Garage FB page via Piotr