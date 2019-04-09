Building a BMW E82 with a 1000 hp 2JZ Inline-Six

Geert Geerts and his company GNG Motorsport in Nieuweroord, Netherlands is transforming a BMW E82 into a drift monster. The project revolves around a fully built 2JZ-GTE inline-six that will make 1,000 horsepower from a Garrett GTXR turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a BMW M4 M-DCT dual-clutch transmission connected to a BMW E92 M3 rear end. Geert’s coworker Tim Hoogveld is working with a standalone transmission control unit for allowing clutch engagement by a pedal or handbrake. Shifts will be controlled by a paddles on the wheel. You can view more photos of the build and follow progress on GNG Motorsport’s FB page

Source: GNG Motorsport FB page (build album)