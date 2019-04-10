Mercury Cyclone with a LS7 V8

Randy Johnson and his company D&Z Customs in Kewaskum, Wisconsin built a 1969 Mercury Cyclone called “Confucius” for owner Jim McIlvaine at Optima Batteries. Under the hood is a Lingenfelter 7.0 L LS7 V8 disguised as a Ford motor thanks to custom valve covers and fake front distributor. The engine makes 558 horsepower and 497 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. It features JE forged aluminum pistons, Callies Dragon Slayer forged steel crankshaft, Oliver billet steel I-beam rods, Lingenfelter hydraulic roller camshaft, Lingenfelter CNC ported/polished LS7 heads, Holley 1,000 cfm throttle body, and 50 lb/hr injectors. The drivetrain consists of a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce 10.5-inch DYAD twin-disc clutch connected to a Dynotech 4-inch aluminum driveshaft and Ford 9-inch rear end. The 3598 lb muscle car rides on a Detroit Speed 1965-70 Mustang front suspension and QUADRA-Link rear suspension with JRI double-adjustable shocks. Behind the Forgeline Rebel 18×12 wheels are Wilwood Spec 37 14-inch disc brakes with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in rear. You can read more details on the project in HotRod’s article.

Source: D&Z Customs FB page, Forgeline, HotRod, and Wilwood