For Sale: Ford Escort Mk2 with a 2.0 L Duratec Inline-Four

This Ford Escort Mk2 built by Tom and John Foster from Fostek is for sale in Chesterfield, England. The Escort features a 2.0 L Duratec inline-four built by SBD Motorsport that makes 300 horsepower. The drivetrain consists of a Sadev six-speed sequential transmission with a 5.5-inch Super Clutch and Geartronics pneumatic paddle shift system, Fostek heavy-duty Atlas axle with a Tractive Motorsport LSD and Quaife axles. It rides on a Jems Racing wide track front suspension, custom anti-roll bar, Watt’s link, Reiger three-way adjustable coilovers, and AP Racing brakes. Weight was dropped thanks to aluminum doors and carbon fiber hood, trunk lid, bumpers, roof, and door panels.

Source: Motorsport Auctions via Retropower