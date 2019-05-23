Lincoln LS with a turbo 1UZ V8

When the title of your build thread is “Lincoln LS hell build” you can expect a great story. It starts with a first generation Lincoln LS with a blown engine and a plan to install a turbocharged 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8. What resulted was two friends fighting through adversity, theft, and even fire to build something different.

The team chose to use a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 from an early generation Lexus LS400 and installed it using 1UZ brackets with Lincoln LS mounts. The V8 features CP 9.5:1 pistons, balanced crank, LS1 rod bolts, ACL bearings, 3UZ oil pump, front sump, and MS3Pro Ultimate ECU.

The turbo system consists of a BorgWarner S363 .91 twin scroll turbocharger, ebay Manzo 3UZ headers, and a Neon SRT4 intercooler. They converted the returnless fuel system to return system and added 7M-GTE injectors fed from a Walbro pump.

The engine is mated to a CD008/CD009 six-speed manual transmission from a Nissan 350Z via an adapter plate and modified bellhousing. The transmission uses a Nissan S13 clutch, ACT 3S-GTE pressure plate, and 3VZ-FE flywheel.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a custom cromoly driveshaft and Ford Mark VIII 8.8-inch IRS housing with Mustang 28-spline Torc-Lok LSD and Explorer 4.10 ring and pinion.

Inside the cabin you find Bride seats, racing harnesses, and an instrument cluster with an Autometer tachometer, HKS boost gauge, and Innovate G3 AFR gauge. It also holds a MGL E1 which typically are used to monitor small aircraft engines however it displays the car’s oil pressure and temperature, water temperature, and hours. They also replaced the center console with a F-8 Crusader fighter jet armament panel used to control the car’s HVAC system.

Source: Ziptied (build thread) and Aaron Zimmerman