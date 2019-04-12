Porsche Boxster S with a Karmann Ghia Body

Leave a Comment

2001 Porsche Boxster S with a Karmann Ghia body

Tony Miller and his company Translog in York, Pennsylvania specialize in Porsche maintenance and restoration. When a customer approached the company to create a custom VW/Porsche vehicle they didn’t turn them away. The company built “Ghia Monster” using a 1972 Karmann Ghia body they widened to fit over a 2001 Porsche Bosxter S chassis and powertrain. Now the sports car has a classic look while maintaining a mid-engine 3.2 L flat-six making 250 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque, six-speed manual transmission, modern suspension, and four-piston disc brakes.

2001 Porsche Boxster S with a Karmann Ghia body

2001 Porsche Boxster S with a Karmann Ghia body

2001 Porsche Boxster S with a Karmann Ghia body

2001 Porsche Boxster S with a Karmann Ghia body

2001 Porsche Boxster S with a Karmann Ghia body

2001 Porsche Boxster S with a Karmann Ghia body

2001 Porsche Boxster S with a Karmann Ghia body

2001 Porsche Boxster S with a Karmann Ghia body

2001 Porsche Boxster S with a Karmann Ghia body

2001 Porsche Boxster S with a Karmann Ghia body

Source: Translog FB page (build album)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.