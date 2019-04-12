Toyota Hilux with a Nissan SR20DET Inline-Four

This Toyota Hilux Mighty-X (LN80/fifth gen) was built by Race Auto Tire in Pak Kret, Thailand. The engine is a turbocharged 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four that makes 558 horsepower on 2.3 bar (33 psi) of boost from a Precision 6062 turbocharger. The engine features CP 87 mm forged pistons, BC forged rods and camshafts, 1300 cc injectors, and FuelTech ECU. The drivetrain consists of a Nissan manual transmission and Silvia rear end with a Nismo LSD. The truck rides on a tube chassis with a Tuner Concept adjustable coilover suspension.

Source: Race Auto Tire FB page and Boxzaracing via Yota Nation FB page