Toyota AE86 with a Turbo 2AZ-FE Inline-Four

Stavros Grillis competes in European drift events in a 1986 Toyota AE86 Corolla Levin built by Grillis Performance in Greece. Under the hood sits a turbocharged Toyota 2.4 L 2AZ-FE inline-four making 650 horsepower thanks to a Garrett GTX3076R turbocharger. The engine features DP forged pistons and rods, BC retainers and valve springs, SR20DET intake manifold and oil pan via adapters, custom exhaust manifold, Audi R8 coilpacks, and BMW electric water pump. The fuel system consists of a Golden Eagle fuel rail, Bosch 044 fuel pump and 850 cc injectors. Power goes to the rear wheels through a RTMG Performance twin-plate clutch, Getrag manual transmission, and heavy-duty differential. Watch as Stavros competes in the first round of the 2019 Drift Kings Europe series at Castelletto Circuit.

Source: Stavros Grillis FB page and 19Bozzy92