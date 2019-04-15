custom Dodge Neon with a twin-turbo LSx V8

Kevin Chapoton transformed his Dodge Neon into a RWD monster at his company True Welding in Hazel Park, Michigan. The compact car features a custom tube chassis and suspension thanks to Kevin’s fabrication skills. It will be propelled thanks to a twin-turbo 5.3 L LSx V8 featuring ported heads, LS3 camshaft, LS7 lifters and rockers, and two BorgWarner S363 turbochargers. Kevin’s friend Ryan Antonie made a custom harness for the car and will tune the engine. To give a sense of power, the turbos are good for 1,250 horsepower. The drivetrain consists of a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission and Ford 8.8-inch rear end.

Source: True Welding FB page via LSx Swap Everything FB group