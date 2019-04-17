Toyota AE86 with a LS1 V8

Jamie Potts spent the last two years transforming a Toyota Trueno AE86 shell into a circuit track race car. Jamie started by building a custom tube chassis to which he added a Mazda RX-7 power steering rack, QA1 coilovers, custom 4-link rear suspension, and adjustable Watt’s link. Power is generated by a 5.7 L LS1 V8 from a Holden Commodore VY with upgraded intake, aftermarket fuel rail, shortened oil pan, custom headers, and factory ECU. The drivetrain uses a T56 six-speed manual transmission, custom one-piece driveshaft, and Toyota Hiace rear end. The 18×11-inch wheels cover a set of Wilwood six-pistons brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back. Inside the cabin you’ll find Racetech seats, custom dash and steering wheel, Wilwood pedal box, and roll cage. Jamie would like to thank his partner Samantha and parents Rob and Sandra for their support.

