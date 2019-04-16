Hyundai Excel with a Mitsubishi 6G74 V6

Lincoln Jacobs has been working hard converting his 1997 Hyundai Excel into a track car at his home garage in Australia. Lincoln with help from his Father installed a Mitsubishi 3.5 L 6G74 V6 into the Subcompact car. It took a lot of work to fit the V6 engine into a space designed to accommodate a 1.5-liter inline-four. The team fabricated a custom subframe, headers, engine and transmission mounts, and even a custom wiring harness. The front-wheel drivetrain uses a heavy-duty clutch, Mitsubishi five-speed manual transmission, and modified Mitsubishi axles. Lincoln estimates the project was built for less than $3,000 AUD ($2,152 USD). They are about to finish the 2.5-inch exhaust and will move to upgrading the brakes. We will update you as the project progresses.

