Hoopie’s Hot Rods released several videos on the Pria Ghia project since our previous update. For those unfamiliar with the project, they are installing a 1971 VW Karmann Ghia body over a 2004 Toyota Prius chassis and powertrain. The Prius features a 1.5 L 1NZ-FXE inline-four and CVT automatic transmission. In the videos below the builder cuts the dash, connects the A-pillars, and installs the windshield. Then he takes it out for the first test drive.

Source: Hoopie’s Hot Rods