For Sale: 1985 Toyota Truck with a 7M-GE Inline-Six

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1985 Toyota SR5 truck is for sale in Boonville, Indiana with a starting bid of $9,000. The truck is powered by a 3.0 L 7M-GE inline-six that has 100,000 miles on the engine. The 4WD drivetrain consists of a Toyota five-speed manual transmission, upgraded clutch, locker front diff, welded rear diff, and 5.71 gears. The truck rides on reinforced rear frame and long travel leaf springs and shocks with custom steering stabilizer and high steer kit. Other features include new Dodge Sunbrust metallic paint, custom exhaust, new sunroof, new brake booster, aluminum radiator, 4Runner center console, wood bed, Super Swamper IROK 40-inch tires (front are new, back are used).

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link)