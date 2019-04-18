BMW M235i with a 900+ hp Turbo M50 Inline-Six

Martin Frejd from Imba Productions in Vimmerby, Sweden competes in the Swedish Drift Championship with his special BMW 2 Series coupe. The project started when Martin purchased the BMW M235i from Fredrik Sjödin without an engine. Then he swapped in a turbocharged “M50B30” (stroked M50B25) inline-six from his BMW E46. The engine made 943 horsepower and 1103 Nm (813 lb-ft) to the hubs in the E46. Snooken Recordings reports the engine makes 991 horsepower but we are unsure if that is at flywheel, hubs, or wheels.

Source: Imba Productions FB page and Snooken Recordings