1995 Tacoma with a LS1 V8

This 1995 Toyota Tacoma is owned and built by Matt Bulszewicz in Michigan. He started by tossing the factory chassis for a custom tube chassis and roll cage. Under the hood sits a rebuilt 5.7 L LS1 V8 with a LS Hot Cam camshaft and custom exhaust headers. Power goes to the rear 285/35/18﻿ tires through a T56 six-speed manual and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. View more photos of the Tacoma on @onebullgarage and watch him build his newest project, a 1940 Chevy truck on his YouTube channel.

Source: Matt Bulszewicz and @onebullgarage via ESD reader Jon