Volvo 945 with a Turbo Ford Barra Inline-Six

GZ Racing from Vallentuna, Sweden recently debuted their Volvo 945 project at Bilsport Performance & Custom Motor Show. The wagon is powered by a turbocharged Ford Barra FG inline-six connected to a ZF 53DZ six-speed manual transmission with a twin-plate clutch and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. The project’s goal is to make 945 horsepower and run a 9.45 sec quarter-mile. The project is also serves as a test vehicle for developing Barra parts for the Volvo 700/900 series. The company plans to make engine mounts, re-welded ZF five-speed and six-speed transmissions, flywheel and clutch kits, and fuel rails.

Source: GZ Racing via Crossbred Nation FB page

