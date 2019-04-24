Toyota Starlet with a 500+ whp Turbo Inline-Four

Luke Oxley from Fullboost caught up to Rick Bartley at Heathcote Park Raceway to talk about his Toyota Starlet EP91. The small car is powered by a turbocharged 1.5 L inline-four that makes 501 horsepower to the wheels on 41 psi of boost and E85 fuel. The engine features a Paseo block, Starlet GT 1.3 L head, Garrett GTW3684 turbocharger, and Wolf V550 ECU. Power is delivered to the front slicks through a sequential transmission with straight cut gears. Listen as Rick explains what makes the car so fast and then watch him complete a 10.35 sec quarter-mile at 145.02 mph in the video below.

Source: Fullboost