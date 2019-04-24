For Sale: 1966 Chevelle with a 489 ci Big-Block Chevy V8

This 1966 Chevelle 300 is for sale in South Pasadena, California with a current bid of $37,500. The current owner claims it was rebuilt by Dave Garber in North Carolina in 2000 for NASCAR team owner Mac Martin. Under the hood sits an all-aluminum 427 ci ZL1 stroked to 489 ci that makes 556 horsepower and 594 lb-ft of torque. The engine features JE pistons, Crower crank and rods, Straub Technologies hydraulic roller camshaft, and Holley 750 carburetor. The drivetrain uses a BorgWarner NASCAR Super T10 four-speed manual transmission with a McLeod twin-disc clutch connected to a 4-inch aluminum driveshaft and Currie 9-inch with Trac-Lok LSD and 3.73 gears. The Chevelle features improved handling thanks to a Hotchkis Sport suspension that features front tubular control arms, 1-1/8-inch front sway bar, trailing arms, 2-inch lowering springs, Fox Racing shocks, and Master Power disc brakes in front.

Source: Bring a Trailer via BangShift