Nissan 200SX with a 1003 hp Twin-Turbo 3UZ V8

Nissan 200SX with a twin-turbo 3UZ V8

Dariusz Fabisiak from AMZ Kutno Motorsport competes in Poland’s DMP drift series with his Nissan 200SX built by SSGarage. Dariusz competed for several seasons with a supercharged Toyota 3UZ V8 however he recently switched to turbochargers. The twin-turbo 3UZ V8 makes 1003 horsepower at 6502 rpm and 1094 Nm of torque at 6403 rpm thanks to a pair of Garrett G25-660 turbochargers. The drivetrain uses a sequential transmission and Winters quick-change rear end.

Source: AMZ Kutno Motorsport FB page and SSGarage.pl FB page via Swap Blog Polska FB page

