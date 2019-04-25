For Sale: 1968 Beetle with a 2.4 L Ecotec Inline-Four

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1968 Volkswagen Beetle is for sale in El Centro, California for $15,000. Power comes from a 2.4 L Ecotec inline-four built and installed by Alpha Fab Industries using their swap kit. The company increased the engine’s output to 210 horsepower from the factory rated 164–177 horsepower. The engine sends power through the factory four-speed manual transaxle. Other upgrades include stainless steel header, upgraded radiator, and fuel cell.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link)