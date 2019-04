Tony Angelo is building a 2006 Chevrolet Impala SS with two V8 engines. The Impala came from the factory with a 5.3 L LS4 V8 making 303 hp (226 kW) and 323 lb-ft (438 Nm) of torque paired with a 4T65E-HD four-speed automatic transmission. Tony along with friends Lucky Costa and Colin Wolf installed a second LS4 V8 and automatic transmission to the back of the car. Tony plans on running the car on stock power (606 hp) at first and then eventually turn it up.

Source: Tony’s FB page and @tangelo96