1971 Maverick with a Twin-Turbo Small-Block Ford V8

This 1971 Ford Maverick was built for Jimmy Shaw by Jesse Greening and his company Greening Auto Company in Cullman, Alabama. The team built the project with a goal of reaching 200 mph at the Texas Mile. To accomplish that milestone, they turned to Bennitt Racing Engines in Haleyville, Alabama to build a motor capable of 1100-1200 horsepower on pump fuel. The engine is a 427 ci Ford small-block V8 featuring Dart block, forged internals, and two Precision turbochargers. They mated the engine to a Bowler 4L80E automatic transmission, QA1 carbon fiber driveshaft, and Currie IRS. Everything sits on a Roadster Shop Fast Track chassis with Baer XDR brakes.

Source: Greening Auto Company, Bowler Transmissions, and ScottieDTV