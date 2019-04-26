VW Lupo with 1243 hp from Two TFSI Inline-Four Engines

Silviu Ghita and his team at DOP Motorsport in Bragadiru, Ilfov, Romania built this incredibly powerful custom Volkswagen Lupo. The little car sits on a custom tube chassis powered by two turbocharged 2.0 L TFSI inline-four engines and DSG transmissions. The front engine makes 603 horsepower and 601 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque while the rear engine makes 640 horsepower and 655 Nm (483 lb-ft) of torque. Combined they make a total of 1,243 horsepower and 1,256 Nm (926 lb-ft) of torque. Sending that level of power through four Hoosier (26x10x15) slicks results in some amazing performance. It reaches 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 2.2 seconds and completes a quarter-mile in 8.788 seconds at 273.46 km/h (169.92 mph). For more photos of the project being built, please view the build album.

Source: DOP Motorsport FB page via RCIS Race Cars FB page