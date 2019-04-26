1994 Infiniti Q45 with a turbo LSx V8

Brandon Jones has attended over 30 drift events in his 1994 Infiniti Q45. However he recently decided the stock 4.5 L VH45DE V8 wasn’t making enough power so he replaced it with a turbocharged 4.8 L LSx V8 expected to make 500 horsepower. The V8 was pulled from a Chevrolet Express/GMC Savana van and features Pontiac GTO headers, aftermarket 240SX/LSx oilpan, and eBay HX40W turbocharger. The engine sits on RX7/LSx mount brackets welded to the subframe. Behind the engine sits a Nissan 300ZX five-speed with a GForce adapter, modified Chevy 1500 driveshaft, and factory rear end with Nissan Z32 4.08 gears.

Related