Toyota FJ45 with a supercharged 3UR-FE V8

This 1972 Toyota FJ45 was built by Cameron Chin at Nefarious Kustoms in Las Vegas, Nevada. The project started with a rusty 1972 FJ40 body that was cut in half and transformed into a FJ45 pickup. The modified body sits on a 2007 Toyota Tundra 4×4 chassis with custom back half. Under the hood sits a supercharged 5.7 L 3UR-FE V8 that makes 550 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque from a Magnuson TVS1900 supercharger. Power goes to all four 37-inch tires through an AB60F six-speed automatic transmission, full-foating rearend with 10.5-inch diff and Nitro 4.88 gears. The front suspension features 19.25 inches of travel with LSK long travel race kit, King Race 2.5 coilovers and triple bypass shocks. The rear suspension features 24-inches of travel with triangulated 4-link, 56-inch trailing arms, King Race 2.5 coilovers and quad bypass shocks.

Source: Nefarious Kustoms (project page) and photos by Jimmy Crook